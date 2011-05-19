New Diet Supplement Shocks the Weight Loss Community with Unprecedented Results for Its Users

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2011 -- A new dietary supplement has hit the market that is making massive waves in the weight loss community. It is called “African Mango Plus,” and according to Lisa Anderson, who started an information-packed blog surrounding the supplement, it is one of the most affordable and effective dietary supplements available on the market today.



Like most new mothers, Lisa had an excess of fat that she wanted to lose quickly and easily. After trying a variety of ineffective systems and supplements, including Acai and Caralluma Actives, she finally came across African Mango Plus: “I had never heard of it before and because of my recent experiences, I was initially a little dubious. But after reading some extremely complimentary reviews and learning that the cost was minimal compared to everything else I tried, I decided to give it a shot.”



According to a recent study in the journal of “Lipids in Health and Disease,” users who took African Mango Plus saw “Significant improvements in body weight, body fat, and waist circumference.” African Mangos, also known as Irvingia gabonensis, was administered at 150 mg twice daily before meals and had “favorably impacts on body weight and a variety of parameters characteristic of the metabolic syndrome.”



In laymen’s terms, that means African Mangos suppresses the appetite which allows users to melt away the fat at a rate comparable to fasting. It also lowers the body’s cholesterol, gives users more energy, is stimulant free, and promotes a “full” feeling that allows dieters to eat smaller portions less frequently.



Perhaps the most notable aspect of African Mango plus is that it contains “leptin,” a naturally occurring chemical that is found in people with fast metabolisms. Leptin has been clinically shown to increase the body’s ability to burn off excessive fat at a rate that most people only experience in their teens and early twenties.



Lisa Anderson, who was able to burn off her 45 pounds of excess baby fat, comments: “After months of frustration spent trawling through the mass of conflicting information on fitness and fat loss pills, it was with a mixture of joy and near-tearful relief that I stumbled across African Mango Plus.”



This sentiment seems to be shared by everyone who has tried African Mango Plus. Without the need of fancy gimmicks and backbreaking exercise programs, it melts off the weight with the ease and simplicity that dieters have always wanted. To learn more about African Mango Plus, please visit: http://africanmangoz.net/