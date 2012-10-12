New DietOrb iPhone 5 App Makes Loosing Weight Easy

Wilmington, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2012 -- A new app found on the iTunes App Store has a big promise ahead of it, and that is to help dieters loose weight by simply installing the app on their iPhone and going about their normal tasks. A claim that have many flocking to download DietOrb and take the challenge.



DietOrb was released just a few days ago as an incubator project that arrived from body hacking advocate Matt Dizon, who was a featured finalist from the 4-Hour Workweek App Contest several months back.



Dizon has formulated a special combination of what are known as isochronic tones and tied them to a frequency pattern found in the human body that encourages weight loss by listening to the sound that the "DietOrb" emits from your iPhone. At the time of this writing, DietOrb is only available for the iPhone, but an Android version is said to be in the works.



According to the developer, the app is "Using several key technologies and proven methods, the DietOrb app takes the optimal isochronic tones and natural body frequencies into a sound orb that encourages your body to reach an ideal fat burning zone."



With a promise of weight loss, and a combination of new ideas, this new app will very well find itself on the mobile devices of millions should the promise play out. With a 3 week suggested trial run to see the benefits and test with your body, and at less than a dollar from the App Store - thousands are already sure to be on the way after hearing the news.



To learn more about DietOrb, interested users can visit their website directly at http://dietorb.com or search for DietOrb on the iTunes App Store now.



About DietOrb

DietOrb is by independent developer Matt Dizon and established in 2012 after being inspired to start app development from a story about successful app pioneer Chad Mureta on the 4-Hour Workweek blog by Tim Ferriss.



Contact:

Susan Saunders

DietOrb, LLC.

Wilmington, NC

http://dietorb.com

support@dietorb.com

877-214-4794