New Digital Centre Set to Transform the Teesside's Tech Scene

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2022 -- Teesside is set to become a new tech hub in the UK thanks to the multi-million-pound digital facility that has been opened at Middlesbrough College. The centre was officially opened back in April by Microsoft's former Chief Envisioning Officer who said that it would be a transformative resource for people all over the region, whether they are new learners, industry experts or businesses looking to acquire new skills. The facility is cutting edge and is part of the bid that Middlesbrough college made to deliver pioneering new technology qualifications, which has been approved by the government. The new qualifications will be called 'T-Levels' and will be supported by the latest in educational resources, from cyber labs and video editing suites to a games design suite and a comprehensive TV studio. The ethos behind the new centre is to encourage collaboration 'between humans and machines' and the idea that anyone should be able to access technology and training.



State-of-the-art new training facilities, such as that opening in Teesside, are of great interest to Glocomms as a cyber security recruiter. With increasing resources being directed at technology it's clear just how important these vital skill sets really are today. As a cyber security recruiter, Glocomms supports talented people in finding exciting opportunities through smart tech recruitment. The firm also has extensive resources to help organisations make the right connections with business-critical talent, including a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals. In addition to expertise as a cyber security recruiter, Glocomms also provides recruitment support in many other connected areas, including cloud & infrastructure and development & engineering roles. Deep expertise at the firm, as well as a robust network of contacts and the ability to combine permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions have made Glocomms a go-to for candidates and companies alike, in locations all across the UK.



There is no doubt that Glocomms is firmly established as a cyber security recruiter in the UK, with a reach that extends to most major hubs, including Manchester, London and Birmingham. However, given that technology is such a global market, it has been vital for the firm also to develop a much more extensive international network to call on - the British team is part of a worldwide workforce that numbers more than 1,000. Glocomms is also part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries and is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies. Technology is a fast-moving industry and being a cyber security recruiter requires an insightful and knowledgeable team with a broad spectrum of expertise and resources to call on. Glocomms has sought to establish this for all its people, ensuring that consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are many roles available via this cyber security recruiter today including Junior Systems Engineer, Data Scientist and Channel Sales Director.



The team at Glocomms said," A shortage of talent in data means it's never been more important for hiring managers and HR to understand how to attract, and just as importantly, retain their talent. Compensation, counter offers, working from home policies and extensive benefits package all need to be part of a hiring manager's strategy to attract talent in 2022.



Competition for sales tech talent has never been tougher, therefore clients need to be wise in understanding who they are competing with. It's also about staying up-to-date with the latest movers and shakers, and trends. With new tech products always coming to market, we are seeing growth in these hot areas, and talent sometimes make moves into there as opposed to a more traditional business. Clients need to realize they too need embrace and adapt to change."



To find out more about cyber security recruiter visit https://www.glocomms.co.uk.



For any media inquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other inquiries please contact Glocomms UK: +44 (0) 20 3758 8800.



For more information about Glocomms UK services, please go to https://www.glocomms.co.uk/.



About Glocomms UK

Glocomms UK goes above and beyond when it comes to recruitment for the tech sector. Whether it's issues of diversity or ensuring that clients and candidates remain up to date with the latest news that could affect the recruitment process, the firm is committed to being exceptional at every turn.