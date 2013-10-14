New Digital Magazine for 30+ Awesome Women Hits the Stands This Month

Lafayette, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Launching its debut issue this month, the new digital magazine specifically targeted for women 30 and over has already begun to make big headlines. This magazine as anticipated is going to be an instant hit with the crowd given how informative it is. It has everything a woman could ever want to know.



The magazine is for the woman of today who is independent, stable, in control of her possibilities but, at the same time does not hesitate from having some fun. It is for all those who want more from life and are capable of achieving new heights because of this desire.



Women in their 30’s are supposed to be in the prime of their life, career and relationships and this magazine which is on its way for its launch will help them get the most from the experiences.



The magazine will have a ton of goodies to look forward to. In addition to value centric information, it will also have selected erotic stories, a peek into the concept of cougar and a special section to feast the eyes with sexy men pictures. The tone will be to keep the cougar in every woman alive and extract fun from it all! The magazine’s October issue which is due to hit the stands soon will have plenty of engaging articles, fun contests, the cougarfied section and also an insight into this season’s fashions.



This new digital magazine is soon on its way of becoming the most read among women 30 and above. To know more about this magazine, subscribe to it and get the latest on what cougars have in store, log onto http://www.iCougarMag.com



Media Contact

https://play.google.com/store/books/details?id=OSkMAQAAQBAJ - Cougar Life



PO Box 242

Lafayette, NY 13084

Vivatiks Publications

315-350-8609

Kimberly Crouse - Advertising

admin@icougarmag.com

http://www.iCougarMag.com