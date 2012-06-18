New Dini Argeo ATEX Weighing Scale Terminals Supplied by Scalesmart UK

Leicestershire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2012 -- Dini Argeo has launched a new range of intelligent ATEX weighing solutions that suit the most demanding of applications. The 3590E Enterprise indicator has been approved for use in Zone 2/22 and brings a new level of data management to the Dini range.



As standard the new ATEX version of the 3590E enables connection to printers and computers located in a safe area using RS232, RS485 or PROFIBUS protocols. The 3590E has various software packages for data collection and batch control using its 4 out / 2 in opto-isolated relays, these can be extended to 16 out / 8 in with the I/O extension package.



The ATEX approved battery pack allows the unit to work with portable weighing platforms designed and manufactured by Scalesmart. The new DFWLKI3GD is an entry-level model certified for use in Zone 2/22, it can be powered by a standard mains supply (110-230Vac) an optional rechargeable battery pack is available upon request. Despite being designed for basic weighing applications the DFWLKI3GD still features two RS232 interfaces for connection to printers or computers located in a safe area.



Andrew Clarke, Sales Director of Scalesmart said, “The DFW ATEX Indicator range was very successful for us last year, the new additional models enable us to step up a gear, supply complex solutions and compete with more common manufacturers without the premium pricing attached.”



Scalesmart have recently completed a replacement program of numerous ATEX weighing indicators at a customer’s site. The DFW2GD ATEX terminals were procured to replace a well-known UK manufacturer’s terminal becoming end of life, support and spare parts were no longer available at reasonable costs.



Andrew Clarke concluded, “The Dini Argeo range of ATEX weighing products fit nicely into our product portfolio. Dini Argeo has chosen an aggressive price point against competitors and we expect there to be a lot of interest in the next 12 months.”



Scalesmart has been designing and manufacturing platform scales since 1994 and acquired an extensive customer portfolio, now coupled with the Dini Argeo ATEX indicators the combined systems have become a formidable package in the UK. The Scalesmart Team are on hand to discuss any requirements from the Customers, Trade or OEM manufacturers.



About Scalesmart

Leicestershire based Scalesmart was launched in 2000 by scale manufacturer MWS Ltd, an independent weighing scale company. Scalesmart specialise in the manufacture, sale and maintenance of industrial weighing equipment. They are accredited to ISO9001:2000 and are authorised to Self-Verify weighing scales under Notifed Body Number 0126.