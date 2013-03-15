New Direct Sales Company Innutra Announces May 2013 Launch

West Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- Innutra insider and publisher of the most current company information website, InnutraTeam.com, reports that Innutra will launch and open its doors in May 2013. Innutra, a new Direct Sales company in the Health and Wellness industry, has a game-changing unique compensation plan with no structural requirements for advancement, an exceptional product line and a global marketing strategy, announced InnutraTeam.com.



When launched, the company’s vision will be that, through individual health transformations, its product line will make an enormous, beneficial impact on society. The company will deliver its products through the Direct Sales industry – Network Marketing, which will allow independent distributors to benefit from the company’s compensation plan and its bonus incentive programs.



InnutraTeam.com also reports that the company will launch globally and ship products to North America, Europe and Australia, with a complete list of countries to be released during the Pre-Launch phase. As such, the company is set to embark on a campaign to revolutionize the Health and Wellness industry.



Among its products, Innutra will feature an all-natural protein shake delivering 15 grams of highly absorbable, proprietary protein sources. Also featured will be an anti-aging and skin care product named U-Turn, which InnutraTeam.com reports will dramatically reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, discoloration, uneven skin texture, and enlarged pores.



Although launch is scheduled for May, InnutraTeam.com announced that those interested in Innutra products and the opportunity to distribute them can register today and secure their position in the company prior to launch. To learn more, individuals can visit http://www.InnutraTeam.com.



About InnutraTeam.com

InnutraTeam.com is a website that provides the most up to date information and reviews about the Innutra products and marketing business. Along with health and wellness and direct sales information, the website also provides visitors the opportunity to register and secure their position with Innutra.



Media Contact:

Felix Mack

news@innutrateam.com

West Palm Beach, FL

http://www.innutrateam.com