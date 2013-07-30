New Directory for DUI Attorneys in Los Angeles to Go Live in August

San Jose, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- DUI (Driving Under the Influence) changes are some of the most serious and, unfortunately, the most common charges brought before local courts. For those who are seeking help to present their best case before the courts, a qualified attorney who is well versed in DUI and state law is going to be essential. Find an attorney with those qualifications, however, is not always the easiest task—especially when looking for one without a referral or rating system that shows the attorney’s win-lose record. With that in mind, a new directory is launching.



DUI Attorneys Los Angeles will launch this August. The site was created specifically to help those is Los Angeles being charged with a DUI match themselves with a practiced and skilled attorney who can help them beat their DUI. Additionally, the creators of the site wanted to help to educate those facing DUI charges on, “the importance of picking an experienced DUI lawyer who can really help in beating possible charges,” says the sites founder, Martin Eggeling.



The new DUI attorney directory features some of the most up-to-date information those facing a DUI charge can find. Since the site’s creators are aware that people “hit” with a DUI charge like to be thoroughly informed with credible buy brief information, education is a key component of the site. Those who come to the site are not required by the directory website to speak to an attorney immediately, but they are able to gain some valuable information through the site’s eBook, “Layman’s DUI Guide”. With the Guide, those facing a DUI can, “Learn about The Arraignment, the pretrial process, the DMV hearing, DUI and your record, DUI penalties and sentencing,” says the website.



For more information on the DUI Attorneys Los Angeles directory or to read the Layman’s DUI Guide, go to duiattorneyslosangeles.org.



Martin Eggeling

DUI Attorneys Los Angeles – A Fine Law Directory & Blog

info@duiattorneyslosangeles.org

(424) 835-3040

duiattorneyslosangeles.org