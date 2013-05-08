New Disk Jockey Company Rising in Popularity

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- Austin DJ, a new Disk Jockey company located in Austin, Texas is growing leaps and bounds in terms and popularity and the same can be seen by the rising number of shows and events the company is a part of every passing week. The company is offering their services for a number of different events including weddings, parties, corporate events, picnics and social events to name a few.



Austin DJ consists of DJ duo of Tai Nguyen and Blake Stephenson and started operations in the month of February 2013. When contacted, Tai said, “We are extremely pleased with the growing popularity of our work in the recent past and hopes to see the good time in near future as well. Disk Jockeying is what both of us ever wanted to do and currently we are living a dream.” When asked about the plans for the future, he further added, “Our future plan is to expand our rosters of DJ and spin at a couple of weddings and boat cruises.”



The company recently announced the launch of its website as well and offers a number of informative blog posts related to finding the best DJ in Texas and choosing the correct option for a particular event including wedding among others.



Tai, who quit his nine to five security guard job to pursue his dreams feels that music is a medium to express the thoughts that cannot be said in words. He added, “As Victor Hugo once said and I quote - Music expresses that which cannot be put into words and that which cannot remain silent.”



About Austin DJ

Contact: 512-696-8058

Name: Tai Nguyen

Website: http://austindj.org/

Media Contact Number: 512-696-8058

Email: austindj@austindj.org

Company Location: 12920 Heyerdahl Dr, Austin, TX, 78753



