New Documentary to Show How Conservatives and Environmentalists Can Work Together

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- Gadsden Films is pleased to announce the Kickstarter campaign for Unsustainable, a new documentary that will both educate and serve as a rousing call to action for patriots and activists across the political spectrum.



A team of acclaimed filmmakers is spearheading Unsustainable, a film about our common interest in enacting sensible policies that lead to both environmental and economic prosperity. It is also the first major documentary to shed light on the certain damage Agenda 21 will wreck on our liberties while doing nothing to improve or support environmentally friendly policies.



The film is executive produced by John Sullivan, producer of the smash hit documentaries "2016: Obama's America" and "Expelled: No Intelligence Allowed." Directing and producing is Judd Saul, an award-winning director and activist, whose documentary Frag changed the professional video gaming industry. Also producing is nationally syndicated radio talk show host Craig Bergman, a veteran campaigner who brings to the project his experience and knowledge from dozens of major political campaigns.



Americans of all political stripes agree that protecting and preserving the environment for current and future generations is critical.Unsustainable will discuss proven, effective policies that would not only ensure both economic and environmental prosperity, but do so in a way that suits the needs of individual communities. The film will reveal the truth about Agenda 21, a UN plan whose scale and reach is incomparable. Most importantly, the audiences will learn that only by working together can we preserve both our environment and our liberties.



Recognizing the enormous potential of crowdsourcing, Saul and the filmmakers seek to raise $250,000 within 30 days. As little as $1 will help bring this vital film to audiences everywhere. To thank contributors, the filmmakers have arranged for an array of awards, including special thanks in the film, tickets, hotel and Airfare to Premiere,etc...You can read about Unsustainableby visiting http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/juddsaul/unsustainable-revealing-the-truth-behind-agenda-21



