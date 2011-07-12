New Dog Training Website Provides a Wealth of Free Advice to Owners- Users Give Rave Reviews

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2011 -- TheDogTrainingClub.com recently launched its website to bring dog owners all of the information they need to make dog training and care easy. With hundreds of helpful tips and articles, the site covers a wide range of topics including: breed specific training techniques, dog problem-solvers, general training, house training and dog breed information.



In the breed specific training techniques section, dog owners can browse through an alphabetized list of dog breeds to learn the proper methods specific to their pet.



Suzanne Dale with TheDogTrainingClub.com says when training a dog it is important to take into account their breed as all dogs do not respond to the same things.



“Many people approach dog training in a generic way,” said Dale. “They believe the same training techniques will work for any dog. This is not the case.” She adds, “All breeds have different characteristics and personality traits so you need to adapt and change your training style and methods to match.”



TheDogTrainingClub.com aims to help owners with their dog issues in the dog problem-solvers section. Here, owners can read extensive articles regarding common problems when training their puppy. Dog training tips include: separation anxiety causes and solutions, how to stop dogs from jumping up, how to overcome chewing issues, ways to cut back on barking, as well as helpful hints on putting an end to biting.



Besides covering common dog problems, TheDogTrainingClub.com offers insight into a vast array of additional dog training questions in its general training section. Topics addressed in this section include: obedience training tips, dog tricks, dog agility, how to be more in tune with a dog’s emotions, common training mistakes and more. The site even provides information regarding dog food, grooming and health.



To get more specific, TheDogTrainingClub.com recognizes house training as an imperative part of owning a dog and focuses directly on topics relating to this in its house training section. Dog owners can learn about crate training, housebreaking dos and don’ts and more.



In addition to providing dog training online, the new site offers standard information about a range of dog breeds to help current and potential dog owners learn more about their new best friend. This data gives a snapshot about the breed; typical size, lifespan and breed-specific needs; a brief history of the breed; caring requirements; health information; and how to tell what breed is right for the owner.



Suzanne Dale points out that if a breed is not currently listed on the site, visitors should check back as the site is updated regularly.



For more information or to learn how to make dog training and care easy, visit: http://thedogtrainingclub.com.