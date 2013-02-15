New Downtown Austin Dental Office Has Opened

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- Dr. Tejas Patel, owner of Lakeway Smiles, has expanded his practice to include a convenient downtown location in the heart of Austin, TX. In February, Dr. Patel and his staff will celebrate their 1 year anniversary at the downtown Austin location.



Dr. Patel took over for the well- known and trusted, Dr. Thomas Haddad, who, after 29 years, retired in 2012. Dr. Patel comes very highly recommended by Dr. Haddad, as he searched for the right doctor for several months to which entrust his practice and become his successor. Dr. Haddad has put his full trust into Dr. Patel and believes Dr. Patel will provide the same standard of care that his patients have come to expect throughout the years.



Dr. Haddad’s professional staff, Laura and Allison, will both remain with Dr. Patel and Dr. Patel will continue to honor current clients’ dental insurance benefit plans as well as add additional plans.



Lakeway Smiles’ new office is conveniently located on West 6th Street and serves patients living and working in the heart of Austin.



Dr. Patel looks forward to serving his patients better with greater accessibility and flexibility with two convenient locations. Dr. Patel and his associate Dr. Kaye will share their time between the two locations. For more information about our locations, please visit dentist in austin



About Lakeway Smiles

Dr. Tejas Patel has 10 years of experience and has helped thousands of patients achieve their ideal smiles. He services patients in the Austin, TX and Lakeway, TX areas. Dr. Patel is always updating his skills with continued education and employs the best techniques to keep your teeth healthy and beautiful. Two convenient locations are available.



Please visit www.lakewaysmiles.com for more information and special offers.



Phone: 512.476.2336 (Austin)

512.263.8337 (Lakeway)

Email: team@lakwaysmiles.com

Website: http://www.lakewaysmiles.com