New Drop Shipping Affiliate Program from Drop Ship Dynasty Now Live

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Drop shipping is a business that is steadily increasing in popularity as we progress into the modern age and e-commerce continues to explode. This continued boom is prompting many new entrepreneurs to turn to online retail and particularly drop shipping a strong and viable business opportunity. While there are a number of resources available online to help new drop shippers get started in the drop shipping industry, the space has generally left many disappointed due to a high concentration of middlemen and scammers. A slew of “wholesale” directories, over saturated subscription services, and counterfeit merchandise are among the main culprits. Drop Ship Dynasty's affiliate program instead hopes to educate individuals on how to form a proper business strategy, source product, avoid common scams and pitfalls, and utilize the most effective sales channels available to new sellers. Joint venture partners are offered a variety of resources and training to help acquire new clients and enjoy a hefty 65% commission rate on new referrals. It is soon to be the one of the leading drop shipping affiliate programs available on the web.



These days, everyone wants to work for themselves, but starting a business from scratch can be risky. Getting over those first hurdles can be troublesome and expensive without a little extra help. Drop Ship Dynasty aims to help to knock down those hurdles and make business ownership a reality for anyone.



Affiliate manager, Emily Forrester, comments “Drop shippers and e-commerce professionals in general are fed up with the misinformation and services provided in the drop shipping industry today. If your visitors are sick of seeing the same old wholesale directories and drop shipping services that just don’t work, give Drop Ship Dynasty a try!”



About Drop Ship Dynasty

Drop Ship Dynasty is a drop shipping success program designed to help people navigate the complicated and challenging drop ship industry. The guide provides expert advice, reviews, software, marketing tactics, wholesale listings, and more. Author, Allen Morgan, is an ecommerce industry veteran and long time drop shipping expert.



Contact: http://www.dropshipdynasty.com/