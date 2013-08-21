New Drug Formulation and Manufacturing Resource for API and Generic Pharmaceutical Manufacturers

Niagara Falls, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- The DrugPatentWatch.com database has been updated to include drug formulation and manufacturing data, the company has announced. With this information, generic and API manufacturers can work to develop off-patent drugs affordable to patients. Manufacturers have benefited from the database as it provides knowledge on over 6,400 small-molecule drugs, 2,300 ingredients, more than 4,400 active and expired U.S. patents, and more than 75,000 international patents spanning 93 countries.



In the database, ingredients from more than 1,700 branded and generic pharmaceutical companies and 700 suppliers are listed. The information contained in the database, including the drug formation and manufacturing data, is used by healthcare payers, branded and generic pharmaceutical manufacturers, patent attorneys, wholesalers, and distributors.



Complete drug profiles are available, including patent expirations, suppliers, formulations, drug classes, and much more. These details can be used to determine budget requirements for payers, to help manufacturers understand how past patent challengers succeeded, and to guide generic manufacturers in making decisions on future drug development. Daily patent updates are included in the database, so users get the most up-to-date information.



Also included are patent litigation details for each drug; these can be download as full text documentation. Users can also view clinical trial information, they can search by therapeutic class and dosage type, and the can see historical archives. Drug master file information is available as well. Search results can be exported to .xls or .csv formats for viewing and reference offline.



The DrugPatentWatch database is available in Basic, Premium, and Ultimate plans. Previews of each and a free trial are available. The company also provides pharmaceutical industry reports with top patent challengers, global drug patent inventors, orphan drugs, and more. Users can also subscribe to drug patent expiration updates for free.



To learn more about the DrugPatentWatch.com database and to obtain a free trial, go to http://www.drugpatentwatch.com.



About DrugPatentWatch

DrugPatentWatch provides a complete database of FDA approved drugs, developers, and patents. Incorporating many data sources, this database concentrates knowledge on over 6,400 small-molecule drugs, 2,300 generic ingredients, and more than 4,400 U.S. patents and 75,000 international patents spanning 93 countries and regional patent offices. DrugPatentWatch is a product of thinkBiotech, LLC and published by Yali Friedman, Ph.D.



Contact

Yali Friedman, Ph.D., Publisher

http://www.DrugPatentWatch.com