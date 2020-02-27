New Dryer Vent Cleaning Services Open in Southport, NC

Southport, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2020 -- Jamerson Appliance Repair based in Southport has expanded its services to include dryer vent cleaning services in the Southport, NC region.



"According to the National Fire Protection Association, nearly 17,000 home clothes dryer fires are reported each year. These clothes dryer fires cause around 51 deaths, 380 injuries, and $236 million in property loss. Unsurprisingly, the leading cause of these fires, at 34%, is the failure to clean dryer vents," says the Building Performance Institute.



Thomas Jamerson, owner of Jamerson Appliance Repair, said preventing this kind of fire is too easy. Just clean the dryer vent.



"I'm not talking about the filter in your dryer, which you clean regularly anyway. I mean the exhaust line that runs from the back of the dryer, through the floor or wall to a vent under the house or on the side of the house," he said. "The vent can even be on the roof, which makes it a greater challenge for a homeowner to clean."



As a dryer vent cleaner in Southport, NC, Mr. Jamerson and his crew have the tools and experience to get dryer vents and lines cleaned. The task may sound as simple as running a brush into the line, but it is not quite that easy.



A thorough cleaning often means moving the dryer because the hose coming out the back of the dryer also needs cleaning. Since it can curl and bend to fit the available space and reach the port, a straight brush won't fit.



"Every time the exhaust hose bends, that is a place where dust and lint will collect. This lint is the problem .It is extremely flammable and the tiniest spark is all it takes," he said.



A YouTube video shows exactly how dangerous a spark can be.



"I'm not here to alarm anyone or cause panic, but people need to know how dangerous a lint buildup can actually be," he said. "This is why we decided to open a dryer vent cleaning service in Southport, NC."



The service area covers Southport, NC, Leland, NC, Supply, NC, and St. James Plantation.



For more information about dryer vent cleaning near me, visit https://jamersonappliancerepair.com/



About Thomas Jamerson

Thomas Jamerson is the owner and operator of Jamerson Appliance Repair. He saw a need for an honest and reputable appliance repair service in the Brunswick County, NC area and has set out to fulfill that need. Thomas enjoys spending time with his wife, Jennifer and their three children. Being from North Carolina, Thomas is also a big fan of the Carolina Panthers.



About Jamerson Appliance

Jamerson Appliance Repair was built with with two things in mind – providing local and reliable appliance repair services to area residents of Southport NC and Brunswick County and while offering a 100% satisfaction guarantee.



