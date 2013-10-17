New Durham Weight Loss Program Makes Losing Weight Look So Easy

Durham, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- Everyone gains weight in their life. Some gain when they make junk food their staple food, some when they reach middle age and women gain weight after pregnancy. At all times it is important that our body maintains the BMI ratio to remain healthy. A sedentary lifestyle will encourage weight gain. Many people don’t pay attention until they start to gasp while walking stairs or struggle to fit into their jeans. Losing weight in these conditions is necessary to live healthily.



Nowadays there are supplements and diets that help reduce weight in no time and that weight is gained again once the medication and diet stops. Keeping all this in mind the Dice Health doctors Dr. Cortney Dice and Dr. James Nall have structured a program which helps every one lose weight but is still individualistic to each person’s needs.



The Durham Weight loss program features



- One on one session with the person

- Individualized Plans

- Knowing the mental and physical aspect of the individual

- Detailed health examination before starting the program

- Exercise and required nutritional supplements



The Durham weight loss program combines internal as well as external elements and delivers a powerful plan to reduce the extra weight while strengthening the mind & body effectively. This powerful weight loss program is for those who are looking to lose weight, keep it off and live a complete and healthy lifestyle.



The benefits of Durham Weight loss Program are



- Complete detoxification

- Weight loss by natural techniques

- Customized plans

- Getting the diet right

- Increased energy and health



About Dr. Cortney Dice, D.C., C.K.T.P. and Dr. James Nall D.C., C.K.T.P.

Husband and wife team Dr. Cortney Dice, D.C., C.K.T.P. and Dr. James Nall D.C., C.K.T.P. are trained Chiropractors known for utilizing the most up to date natural health care technologies. They regularly learn the latest advances so they can put them in practice. They recognize that obesity will soon become the number one problem in health care. They believe in helping people lose weight permanently without the use of pills, injections or surgeries. They help to re-train the body to lose the weight naturally and keep it off.



Media Contact:

Name: Dr. Cortney Dice, D.C.

Email: dicechiropractic@gmail.com

Location: Durham, NC

Website: http://durhamchapelhillweightloss.com