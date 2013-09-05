NEW DVD on Overmedicating Our Youth

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Frank J. Granett R.ph, founder of CAOOY, Coalition Against Overmedicating Our Youth, has come out with a new DVD which serves to inform parents, educators as well as healthcare professionals the risk factors causing childhood behavioral challenges.....and the mandated assessments required to guide children to normal behavior.



CAOOY advocates the prudent use of drug therapy, only after comprehensive clinical bio-assessments, as discussed in the book Over Medicating Our Youth, have been performed. The new DVD “Over Medicating Our Youth: Solutions for America's Epidemic,” is slated for a late September 2013 release.



Some topics on the DVD include the following:

New ADHD assessments to determine cause of symptoms

Brain Wave Optimization

Medical Conditions that Share Symptoms with ADHD

Parenting, Education, and Public Health Reform Issues



About Frank J. Granett R.ph.

Frank is a Board Certified Pharmacist with over 25 years of consultative Pharmacy experience, specializing in Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder stimulant and Psychiatric medications. He is the author of the book Over Medicating Our Youth: The Public Awareness Guide for A.D.D. and Psychiatric Medications.



For more information, please visit: http://www.caooy.org/



For a 17 minute preview of the DVD, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UQJ_MwrUbuM or direct from the CAOOY.org home page.



Frank Granett R.ph is represented by Eclectic Media Productions National PR firm.



Website: http://mediaproductions.tv