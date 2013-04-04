New E-Book Offers Expert Advice on How to Make Deodorant at Home

Coquitlam, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- Today, natural deodorants that feature pure, safe ingredients are becoming more popular. To fill a need in the marketplace, a new e-book, How to Make Natural Deodorant: The Complete Guide to Making Natural Deodorant at Home is now available for sale online.



This helpful instant download offers affordable strategies to those who wish to bypass commercially-prepared deodorant formulas, which may be linked with the development of certain diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease. The e-book offers thirty different “recipes” for homemade, natural deodorant.



Created by author Joanne Borda, this e-book represents the culmination of years of research and testing. Through an intensive process of trial and error, Borda isolated the most effective, safe and natural ingredients for natural deodorant. Then, she invented a host of recipes, all of which may be created inexpensively, with ingredients that are simple to find and utilize. Since no other e-book of this type currently exists, downloading this manual will be the simplest way to access this vital and unique information via the World Wide Web.



Since the author is also committed to educating consumers about the hazards of commercially-prepared deodorants that contain a variety of lab-created chemicals and additives, she’s created a website that is filled with free information about the perils of typical store-bought deodorants, as well as the benefits of pure, natural homemade deodorants. Those who visit the company’s official website will be able to read a special blog section that features a range of timely and interesting articles about deodorant.



Articles posted at the website will also include information about Borda’s own homemade deodorant recipes and which ingredients they require. Currently, the author is also offering customers access to a trio of e-book bonuses with every order of her how to make deodorant e-book.



About howtomakedeodorant.com

Joanne Borda created this company to educate the public about the benefits of natural deodorant and to supply the public with e-book resources that detail natural deodorant recipes.



Media contact

Joanne Borda

Email address: pborda84@hotmail.com

Company location: Unley, South Australia

Website address: www.howtomakedeodorant.com