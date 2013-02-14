New E-Cig Review Site Is Giving Away Free South Beach Smoke Deluxe E-Cig Starter Kits

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- VaporJudge.com which will soon be regarded as one of the most informative and innovative e-cig review sites will be officially launched on 02/14/2013, just in time to fall in love. The no purchase necessary promotion (Vapor Judge Sweepstakes) will start on February 14th 2013 at 12:01am and run through March 7th 2013 11:59pm. A brand new South Beach Smoke Deluxe E Cig Starter Kit will be given away each week for three weeks. Click the banner to enter!



Vapor Judge lays down the ground work by helping to inform people about which particular type of e-cig will work best for them. It will also encompass the initial investment and continued use prices of different kits, so the readers are fully aware of these aspects before committing to a purchase. The owner of the website wanted to save his readers the hassle, time, and frustrations that he has endured since becoming an e-cig user himself. This website will enlighten people about the most important aspects of purchasing an e-cig starter kit, making the first time buyers experience a positive one.



The person behind Vapor Judge is Erik, who personally tests every single starter kit for a minimum of three months before he publishes his final review. The current brands listed on VaporJudge.com are Ever Smoke, Green Smoke, South Beach Smoke, and V2 Cigs. There are six topics covered thoroughly in every review that are listed as “Exhibits” to hold true to the theme of the site. They are as follows: The Battery, Vapor Production & Flavor, Delivery & Presentation, Customer Service, The Exclusive Vapor Judge Discount and Video Evidence.



The launching of this electronic cigarette review site aims to let people who have decided to try e-cigs, know which brands are best, and for what reasons. Erik the creator of Vapor Judge insists that “Only the best are revealed in my forum!” which is easily understood, since this quote and the Vapor Judge’s signature are his personal guarantee, and listed on everything from the Facebook Fan Page to the Twitter Page . He continues by saying “The brands that are not listed on my site, are not listed for a reason. I will not be swayed like so many others in this industry by misleading my readers for my own personal gain.”



Erik will quickly be regarded as an authority figure for the device that has so dramatically changed his life. After quitting a 16 year old habit, you can easily feel Erik’s passion for this subject and just how near and dear it is to his heart.



