New E-Commerce Store Selling Mobility Aids Opened

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- Viking Mobility Aids , a new e-commerce store selling mobility aids, has recently opened to serve customers across the UK. The said store has been developed for 15 months offering a wide variety of mobility aids to customers.



People who are looking for various mobility products such as quality wheelchairs and accessories can rely on the newly launched store. The company was founded by Adil Dean who has more than 22 years of experience in the mobility aids business. He is also known to deliver personal pre and post sales services on other mobility equipment such as mobility scooters within Ealing UK on its offline business.



The company has decided to go online to reach a large scope of customers within the entire UK who are in need of quality mobility aids and disability aids. The offline and online business of the company has been launched together and are both parts of the Viking Mobility Aids.



The mobility aids and disability aids offered by Viking Mobility Aids are known to give customers satisfaction as they are all quality made. Their category menus include mobility, wheelchair and accessories, bathing, toileting, household and kitchen, eating and drinking, dressing and comfort, spinal back care, orthopaedic, exercise therapy and moving and handling. All of their products are designed to provide maximum benefits to all individuals with mobility and disability issues.



The newly opened e-commerce store will be able to take the owner’s career to the next level. Adils’ business endeavor has made him internationally recognized as a senior sales representative across America. The newly opened e-commerce store is said to be a reflection of Adils’ passion for providing quality mobility aids as well as disability aids .



Aside from mobility aid products, the company also provides repair services and maintenance to the customers’ mobility wheelchairs, scooters, riser recliners and other disability and mobility aid equipments.



Viking Mobility Aids is located in the city of Ealing, London, UK and personally delivers products and services directly to the customers’ doorstep.



For more information about Viking Mobility Aids, feel free to visit its official website at http://www.vikingmobilityaids.com . For more queries about its products and services contact 0800 0461 778 / 020 8787 5974 or email sales@vikingmobilityaids.com



Company: Viking Mobility Aids

Contact: Adil Dean

Address: Ealing, London UK

Contact No. : 0800 0461 778/020 8787 5974

Email: sales@vikingmobilityaids.com

Website: http://www.vikingmobilityaids.com