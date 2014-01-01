New EBay Promotional Codes for January 2013

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/01/2014 -- One of the primary reason why there was such an influx of sales and visitors for Black Friday and Cyber Monday for 2013 is because there were more people saving money online. The big discounts and exclusive coupons led to even bigger savings, and that's what put the online retailers ahead.



Savvy shoppers looking to find the best deals should refer to multiple resources keeping track of the current eBay coupons such as on CheckBestCoupons.com/ebay. This link provides the most current information regarding promotional codes and deep discounts. One of the contributors to the big savings over the holiday season was CheckBestCoupons.com.



The website had an increase of visitors on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which ended up reaching quadruple the amount of visitors for the site in one day.



Compared to 2012, sales for online retailers rose 61.4% on Black Friday while mobile phone usage also went up 46.4%. Shoppers were more eager to spend more money as well. The standard shopper spend $146.84, which shows a growth of 15% against 2012.



Current studies have shown that shoppers are eager to find a way to increase their savings, especially in 2013. ChannelAdvisor states that many of the top online retailers were seeing an increase in traffic by the evening on Cyber Monday. Amazon had an increase of 44.3% while eBay also had 32.1% more people than last year. On the other hand, the number of people that were visiting physical locations was on the decline. Traffic fell 11.4% while overall revenue plummeted 13.2%.



eBay also announced on that the amount of mobile purchases and payments that were processed on the Thanksgiving holiday nearly doubled, breaking records for eBay's Paypal division (the primary payment method for eBay shoppers.)



About CheckBestCoupons.com

CheckBestCoupons.com was created in 2014 and takes advantage of the most recent advancements in technology to give shoppers the best experience possible. Their staff spends countless hours finding the best deals and relaying those savings to shoppers. Useful video tutorials can on youtube are also online showing exactly how to save with ebay promotional codes this 2014 year.



Contact Information:

Jesus Sanchez

Email: Admin@CheckBestCoupons.com

Ph: 408-471-8047