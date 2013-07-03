New eBook and Video Demonstration Reveals 3 Valuable Tips to Help Anyone Defeat Scleroderma

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- Scleroderma is a dermatological disease caused by a faulty autoimmune system. There are approximately 100,000 U.S. citizens currently suffering with this disease.



“The actual cause of the disease is unknown, but the disease has two main types. Both can be debilitating and painful, and in extreme instances, be the cause of death,” said Bridget McGinley, contact for Scleroderma Treatment.



Currently, the only treatments available for Scleroderma are steroids with often serious side-effects.



McGinley knows firsthand the ravages of Scleroderma. Her story starts and ends with silk .



“I was wearing my silk scarf when my mother called me to report her first symptoms,” said McGinley,



Her once spry mother was coming down with various illnesses and blotches on her wrists. The itching was painful and the number of pharmaceuticals McGinley’s mother was using astounding.



“I knew there had to be a better way,” said McGinley.



McGinley did her homework and hit the books, looking for potential cures. She has found one, but it has come at the cost of keeping ‘Big Pharma’ out of the profits.



The solution is in ebook form and video presentation. The video reveals 3 valuable tips to help anyone defeat Scleroderma once and for all.



“The problem is I am not sure how long my video and site will stay active,” said McGinley, “so if you or a loved one is suffering with Scleroderma, it is imperative to visit the site now and learn how to defeat this disease without expensive drugs and chances for life-dependencies.”



Additional information and a video about McGinley’s story with Scleroderma are available on her website. Visit http://sclerodermatreatment.com/ for more information and to learn the secret behind the silk scarf.