New eBook for Public Speakers Launches on Amazon

Like it or not, at some point most of us will be called on to speak publically. For some, this can be a terrifying experience because most people do not understand how to correctly deliver a speech.



“There is no hidden secret to becoming a great speaker. It just takes some time to master a few simple techniques,” said Eddie Geier, author of Speakers Among Us.



Geier researched information from some of the best speakers and compiled their teachings into a single book, written for those who struggle speaking before a group or crowd.



“While speaking is the focus of my book, it can help you with all forms of spoken communication from the telephone to job interviews,” Geier continued.



Impromptu speaking is also addressed in the book because all of us will be called on to speak at some point about a topic. When this happens, it helps to be prepared.



“A relationship with your audience is the first step to effective communication. Without that, you will be lost. Let me show you how to set your audience at ease and ease yourself as well,” Geier continued.



About Eddie Geier

Eddie Geier is an Author, Consultant and Editor in Chief for the online magazine “Best Communication Skills”. The magazine helps Speakers and Presenters to improve their communication and public speaking skills.



