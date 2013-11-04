New eBook Makes It Easy for Expats to Do Business in the Philippines

Manila, Phillipines -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- RetiringToThePhilippines.com has just released a brand new eBook aimed at making it easier than ever for expats to do business in the Philippines. The site is also offering a special 50% off coupon but it’s only going to be available for the month of November.



Gary McMurrain and Steve Fleming launched RetiringToThePhilippines.com in April 2013 with the sole purpose of helping others to enjoy the kind of lifestyle that they have come to love. The site is packed full of articles and insights into just what it’s like to live as an expat in the Philippines.



The two had always intended to release eBooks designed to help other expats retire to paradise. The Expat Guide to Doing Business in the Philippines is their first release and it’s already creating quite a buzz amongst the expat community.



“I know from the years that I’ve spent responding to questions from people interested in moving to the Philippines that this would make a great topic. It was obvious that there was a lot of false information out there and way too many people with their own agendas.



Many expats have tried to do business in the Philippines and failed. It’s these types of people that find their way on to the forums and start spreading lies about how it’s not possible to do business over here. That’s just simply not true”, said Gary McMurrain.



Gary has visited, lived and established business in the Philippines for over 27 years so he definitely knows what he’s doing. He has a number of successful businesses that he owns and operates with his wife. The book outlines some of these businesses along with others that he’s learned about by talking with fellow expats.



Gary and Steve are offering a 50% discount as a special promotion for the month of November.



Steve Fleming expands on the reasoning behind the special coupon when he says, “We wanted to do something special for our readers and show our appreciation for all their support and loyalty. Giving them the opportunity to buy the book – which is very well priced already – at an even lower price, seemed like a good way to do it.”



The special coupon code is 50PERCENT and those wishing to avail of it will just need to enter it when they are on the checkout page. The full price of the book is only $8.95 but when you enter the 50PERCENT coupon you get it for just $4.99



The Expat Guide to Doing Business in the Philippines makes it easier than ever before for expats to establish successful business in the Philippines and to make some serious money. Gary and Steve are committed to helping people to retire to the Philippines and will be releasing many more books in the future.



About Gary McMurrain

Gary McMurrain first visited the Philippines in 1986 and in 2008 he decided to retire there permanently. He is widely considered as an expert in the field of living the expat lifestyle in the Philippines and writes profusely about the subject.



In early 2013 he and Steve Fleminglaunched the website Retiring to the Philippines to showcase both their writings on the subject. It is their intention to become the number one resource on the Internet for those seeking to find out information about retiring to the islands.



For more information please visit: http://retiringtothephilippines.com



Contact: Steve Fleming

Telephone: +63 9324601553

Email: steve@stevefleming.co.uk