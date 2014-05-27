New eBook Reveals How to Sell on Etsy with the Power of Social Media

La Mesa, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Selling on Etsy should be simple. Crafters post their products and Etsy’s 30 million craft-loving members flock to purchase. In theory, that is how it works. But with so many sellers posting on Etsy, it has become increasingly difficult to stand out. According to Etsy marketing expert Charles Huff, crafters must be willing to market outside of Etsy to generate the traffic they desire. In his latest e-book, How to Sell on Etsy With Facebook - Selling on Etsy Made Ridiculously Easy Vol. 1, Huff teaches crafters how to use the power of Facebook to draw buyers into their Etsy stores.



“Before Facebook, the Etsy store my mom and I ran was floundering,” says Huff. “But then we found Facebook and everything changed.”



Huff’s Facebook success was not overnight. He made every mistake in the book when he began using Facebook to market his Etsy store. Fortunately, crafters can learn from his mistakes. In just 76 quick and engaging pages, Huff walks crafters through the process of setting up an appealing Facebook page for their Etsy store and offers his best tips and tricks including how to get fans, how to post status updates that get shared, and which apps will help crafters cross promote their Etsy store on Facebook.



How to Sell on Etsy With Facebook - Selling on Etsy Made Ridiculously Easy Vol.1 is the first book in a three-book series on how to sell on Etsy. All three books are available now for download on Amazon.com.



About Craft Biz Insider

Craft Biz Insider is an inbox magazine devoted to helping artisans learn to how to sell on Etsy - and turn their creations into a sustainable income.



For a FREE copy of the new resource: "Top-5, Dirt-Cheap Tools Every Etsy Seller Absolutely Has Gotta Have" check out CraftBizInsider.com.