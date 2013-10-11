New Education Technology Journal

Gresham, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- 30 education technologyprofessionals from across the country, including leading professors have come together to create a brand new academic journal to change academia. EdTechnology Ideas focuses on new uses, ideas, and theories related to education technology. This journal with the support of faculty around the country will publish the latest education technology research.



EdTechnology Ideas is different from any academic journal you've experience. It's free to access, submit work, and publish. In addition it seeks to be a social academic journal which encourages discussion and collaboration amongst participants. Other features include a listing of popular education technology resources from around the web, and a video section which posts the latest education technology videos.



Edtechnology Ideas can be found at http://edtechnologyideas.com



About Edtechnology Ideas

An education technology peer-reviewed Social Academic Journal that publishes papers focused on new uses, ideas, and theories related to education technology in schools. A social academic journal encompasses all the features of a standard academic journal; the difference is an emphasis on discussion, sharing information, and facilitating collaboration amongst members.



Contact: Jonathon Henderson, exec@edtechnologyideas.com, 503-395-4331