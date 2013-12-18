New Educational Fashion App Provides Young Girls Creative Expression While Teaching International Women's History and Culture

Upland, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- Yearning to engage your child in fashion as a more positive learning tool? Girls can now express their creativity and become knowledgeable in international fashion with the latest dress-up educational app from Brainster Apps,Missy International. Missy International is tailored to girls ages six and above and teaches world fashion, culture and women’s history.



Missy is a young woman who has been invited to model fashions of 10 select countries – Argentina, Egypt, England, France, India, Japan, Nigeria, Poland, French Polynesia,USA - in the International Fashion Show of Milan. From Nigerian geles to Japanese kimonos,players can select the best combination of accessories, hairstyles and cultural objects to complement the perfect diverse looks for Missy’s fashion show.



Each outfit has been carefully researched and hand drawn to represent traditional or popular fashions of a specific country. Even Missy’s pets represent popular animals present within the country.



While visiting each country, players will also learn about a historic woman figure of that country, and a typical day in the life of a young girl.



“There are so many fascinating women who were critical in shaping the character of their countries, but aren’t ever mentioned in history books. This app gives players a fun way to learn about influential women such as Eva Perón of Argentina”, says Jennifer Moore, co-founder of Brainster Apps, “At the same time, players get to creatively assemble beautiful outfits from that country.Dress-up is the vehicle to a deeper understanding.”



Missy International is available worldwide beginning December 20, 2013 on all iOS and Android platforms. This app is free to download. A $0.99 in-app purchase will unlock the full app, which gives access to all its features. Look out for Katy International, Missy’s younger sister, who will have her own fashion show app devoted to teaching girls age two to five about international fashion and culture.



Please visit http://www.MissyInternational.com for more information, or watch the Youtube trailer at http://youtu.be/ejF4MePY1i8.



About Brainster Apps

Brainster Apps (http://www.BrainsterApps.com) is an educational app development company that creates engaging apps targeted toward children ages 18 months to eight years of age and individuals with special learning needs. Brainster Apps has a portfolio of 11 apps that are utilized by educators, special needs therapists and parents worldwide. All apps are based on the “10 Pillars of Learning”, a framework of 10 essential brain skills that are needed for effective learning.Apps developed by Brainster Apps are available on both ioS and Android platforms. The company was founded in 2011 by a brother-sister team located in California.



Media Contact:

Jennifer Moore, Brainster Apps

Phone: (626) 644-4862

Email: jen@BrainsterApps.com

Web Site: http://www.MissyInternational.com

YouTube Channel: http://www.Brainster.tv

YouTube Trailer: http://youtu.be/ejF4MePY1i8