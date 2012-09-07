New Electrical Discharge Machining & Manufacturing Solutions Online

St. Paul, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2012 -- With an economic recovery believed to be on the horizon Minnesota manufacturers are flocking to sites such as the American Machine Shops Network to source and/or offer services such as electrical discharge machining (EDM) and other manufacturing work at http://www.MFGpartners.net According to AMSN, the site is attracting small, medium and large businesses all over the North Star State looking for a metal or plastics specialists capable of custom designing as well as producing parts and other items to exact customer specifications.



Calvin Gaines, spokesman for the American Machine Shops Network said the company is contacting companies in Minneapolis, St. Paul, Duluth, Plymouth, Brooklyn Park, Bloomington, Rochester, Burnsville, Coon Rapids, Eagan, and other cities across Minnesota to assist them with their custom manufacturing needs. According to Gaines businesses nationwide and abroad have saved thousands of dollars by submitting an RFQ (request for quote) to approved members of AMSN at http://MFGpartners.net/rfq.html



“In addition to being an important agriculture market for the United States, Minnesota is also a substantial producer of fabricated metal products, printing & publishing, food processing, machinery, electric equipment, machined parts, and customized precision components,” said Gaines. He explained, “MFGpartners.net is pleased to connect companies all over the North Star State looking for custom products made-to-print by quality-focused US manufacturers serving local and national customers as well as markets abroad.”



About MFGpartners / AMSN

MFGpartners.net (http://www.MFGpartners.net) is owned and operated by American Machine Shops Network (AMSN). The company specializes in promoting US-based manufacturers of machined parts, fabricated components, precision products and molds. AMSN is the largest network of custom manufacturers in the USA designed to help companies, engineers and others find the most suitable vendors specializing in CNC machining, fabrication, molding, prototyping and other contract manufacturing services.



