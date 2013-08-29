New Electronic Cigarette Review Website, eCig Vision Launches

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- eCig Vision is a new online electronic cigarette website dedicated to providing the latest reviews and best deals. eCig Vision (ECV) founder, Laura Brandel, was a former 20-per-day tobacco cigarette smoker the majority of her adult life. Brandel had heard about electronic cigarettes early on but was reluctant due to the controversy surrounding the e-liquid solution. Upon further research, Ms. Brandel decided to try the tobacco cigarette alternative and realized that it was rather easy to make the switch. However, at this same time she also noticed the differences among various e-cigarette manufacturers.



Brandel began searching for the perfect e-cigarette to suit her own personal taste. After trying a great deal of the electronic cigarettes on the market, it dawned on her the need for an electronic cigarette review site. Soon after developing and posting some of her reviews, the idea of securing discount codes with electronic cigarette companies hit her. Brandel then added that component to help her readers save a bit of cash when purchasing their desired electronic cigarettes.



Chinese pharmacist, Hon Lik, is credited with inventing the modern day electronic cigarette. The idea for such a device came to him after he lost his father to lung cancer. A former smoke himself, Lik wanted to simulate the feeling of tobacco smoking without the tobacco component. He soon succeeded by developing a device that consisted of a cartridge, atomizer and battery. An e-liquid composed of principal ingredients: propylene glycol, nicotine, and flavoring is added to the cartridge. The atomizer is then responsible for heating the e-liquid to the point it becomes a vapor with the battery powering the entire device.



The electronic cigarette was first marketed by Golden Dragon Holdings, which became an instant hit with the large cigarette smoking Chinese public. Soon after, other companies saw the potential in such a device and set out to make their own. In the United States alone, the electronic cigarette industry is set to reach the $1 billion figure in 2013. As the industry grows, eCigVision hopes to educate new users on what might best suit their own needs. Visit eCigVision.com for more information.



Laura Brandel

eCig Vision

Colorado, US

contact@ecigvision.com

http://www.ecigvision.com