New Electronic Cigarettes Company AquaCig Launches Premium Line of E-Cigarettes

Walnut, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- AquaCig is proud to announce the launch of its new electronic cigarettes line featuring the best e-cigarette on the market, AquaCig. Offered at an affordable price and with free shipping, AquaCig premium e-cigarettes are easy to use and available in tobacco, menthol and cherry flavors to suit anyone's tastes. AquaCig's products offer smokers the look and feel of smoking without the ash, tar, unpleasant odors and thousands of carcinogens associated with tobacco smoking.



Electronic cigarettes have become popular as an alternative to traditional smoking because they are a healthier choice and offer the freedom and flexibility that traditional smoking cannot. Because there are no unpleasant odors or ash released when smoking an e-cigarette, smokers can often use electronic cigarettes in places where smoking has not been traditionally allowed.



Smoking traditional tobacco cigarettes relies upon burning plant material, which releases nearly 4,000 toxic chemicals into the body. These toxins include tar, which coats the smoker's lungs and prevents oxygen absorption. Because no tar is released while smoking e-cigarettes, the body is never deprived of oxygen.



AquaCig e-cigarettes contain only vegetable glycerin, propylene glycol, water, nicotine, and artificial flavorings. The absence of tar and sugars means teeth are safe from stains and tooth decay.



Offering two different options, rechargeable and disposable, AquaCig electronic cigarettes are convenient, travel-friendly, and easy to use. Rechargeable e-cigarettes have rechargeable batteries and a replaceable liquid cartridge, so they are a very cost-effective option for long-term use. Disposable e-cigarettes have a larger liquid cartridge and a bigger battery, so they last longer than a rechargeable electronic cigarette and can be disposed of when depleted. Both options utilize premium technology to deliver great-tasting vapor to the smoker with ease.



AquaCig premium e-cigarettes are available with free shipping on the new website. By purchasing a money-saving ecig starter kit, smokers can receive all the accessories they need to get started including cartridges, batteries, chargers and adaptors for savings of up to 30 percent off.



About AquaCig

AquaCig is a new brand of premium electronic cigarettes. An electronic cigarette, also known as an e-cigarette, is a device that looks like a cigarette and produces vapor by heating a liquid containing nicotine. This vapor allows e-cigarette users to enjoy the look and feel of smoking but without the ash, tar, bad odors and thousands of carcinogens found in traditional tobacco cigarettes. For more information, visit http://www.aquacig.com.



AquaCig Electronic Cigarettes

340 S. Lemon Ave #2606

Walnut, CA 91789

United States