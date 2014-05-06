New eMaint University (EU) Introduced to Enhance CMMS Customer Experience

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- eMaint Enterprises announces that they are strengthening their commitment to customer success through their newly introduced eMaint University (eU). The new, fully-functioning and interactive learning management system adds enhanced training and certification features to their customers CMMS learning experience through assigned courses, self-paced training and certification upon completion.



The new eU is a fully-interactive learning management system in which new subscribers have the freedom to participate in self-paced training and seminars. Through the new training sessions and informational seminars, users can complement their eMaint X3 CMMS experience, while enhancing their reliability and maintenance knowledge. Web-based training sessions can be accessed any time of day, through Mac, PC, smartphone, or tablet, allowing clients to have access whenever or wherever they prefer.



Users of the new fully-interactive eU updated features can easily track their training progress and become certified once completing the courses assigned to them. System administrators will also have the ability to assign training courses and access status reports of employees to see where they are in the training process.



eMaint CEO and President, Brian Samelson noted that recent studies have shown that lack of training and system adoption is a common reason for CMMS implementation failure. To counteract this, eMaint introduced the new eMaint University. “Our main focus continues to be our customers and helping them derive the maximum ongoing value from their CMMS investment. We believe the new training and certification functionality, combined with the industry best practices resources available within eU, will be a tremendous benefit for our eMaint X3 subscribers,” noted Samelson.



About eMaint Enterprises, LLC

eMaint, a global leader in on-demand CMMS solutions, has been providing maintenance management software solutions since 1986 and was one of the first CMMS providers to develop a completely web-based “Software as a Service” (SaaS) model for more rapid implementation at a lower total cost of ownership.



eMaint helps more than 18,000 global customers across multiple industries achieve operational excellence. Its multi-lingual teams provide knowledgeable, personalized service and product support in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German.



For more information on eMaint products and services, please visit the eMaint English site at http://www.emaint.com, the EMEA site at http://www.emaint.eu, eMaint.co.uk, the Spanish site at http://www.emaint.com.mx or the Portuguese site at www.emanut.com.br.