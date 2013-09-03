New Energy Code Requirements in South Carolina

Aiken County, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Earlier this year, the State of South Carolina introduced new energy efficiency requirements for new construction. After an audit of recent and planned construction, Bill Beazley Homes is proud to announce that not only do their homes meet these new standards, but all of their recent construction exceeds every standard put forth.



“It has been an important part of our business model at Bill Beazley Homes for years to build the most efficient buildings we can. Not only because it is great for the environment, but also because it makes our homes and other buildings less expensive to own and operate. This makes a Bill Beazley home an even better investment.” – Stephen Beazley, President, Bill Beazley Homes



In accordance with South Carolina’s new energy efficient construction codes, every Bill Beazley Home is equipped with dozens of energy saving features:



- Low-E double glazed vinyl windows: U-value .37, solar heat gain coefficient .34 (Energy Star Rated)

- Programmable thermostat for potential 12-15 percent savings. (Energy Star Rated)

- R-30 insulation in both flat and angled ceilings

- SEER rating of 13 on the air conditioner compressor

- AFUE rating of 80 on the gas furnace

- Sealed ductwork system with a minimum of R-8 insulation

- Energy factor of .58 for 50 gallon water heaters and .60 for 40 gallon heaters (Energy Star Rated)

- Every house receives a Duct Blast and a Blower Door test to ensure there is no leakage of energy



“Sometimes, it seems like we, at Bill Beazley Homes, go almost too far to ensure energy savings, but in these days of volatile energy costs and environmental consciousness, I don’t think any other way of building makes sense.”

– Stephen Beazley, President, Bill Beazley Homes



Bill Beazley Homes is a family-owned and operated business based in Evans, Georgia, with beautiful new home communities in Columbia and Richmond County in Georgia and Aiken County in South Carolina. Bill Beazley neighborhoods are located in Evans, Martinez, Fort Gordon, Augusta and Hephzibah in Georgia and North Augusta and Aiken in South Carolina.



If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Roxanne Bentley at 706-863-4888 or email at info@billbeazleyhomes.com. More information on the Augusta Georgia home builder, Bill Beazley Homes, click here. Daily updates are available on The Bill Beazley Homes Facebook page here.