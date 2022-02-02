Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2022 -- Latest released the research study on Global New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Daimler AG (Germany), Tesla, Inc. (United States), Ford Motor Company (United States), BYD Auto (China), Mitsubishi Motors (Japan), Nissan (Japan), Xpeng Inc (China), Nio Inc (China), SAIC Motor (China), Geely (Hong Kong) and Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (Germany).



Definition:

New energy vehicle taxi is gaining much popularity due to the growing environmental concern and reimbursements by the government to develop EVs and reduce pollutant emission. New energy vehicle taxi is widely adopted in developing country China for public transportation due to their energy efficiency and the availability of proper charging infrastructure in the Country. High adoption of NEV taxies in China will open a significant opportunity for the new entrances that may create dominance in the Asian market.



Market Drivers

- High Adoption of NEV Taxis by the Car Sharing and Hailing Service Providers

- Government's Initiative to Spread Awareness and Policies About New Energy Vehicles to Reduce Carbon Emission



Market Trend

- Increased Focus on Innovation to Add New Features and Evolution of Autonomous Vehicles



Restraints

- High Cost Of NEV Taxis and Volatility in the Raw Material Prices



Opportunities

- Growing Popularity of HEV New Energy Vehicle Taxi in the Developing Countries



Challenges

- Lack of Proper Charging Infrastructures and Slow Adoption of Short Range NEV Taxis May Hamper the Growth



The Global New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (BEV, HEV, PHEV, Fully Electric), Application (Corporates, Public Transportation), Range (Long Range NEV Taxi, Short Range NEV Taxi)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi

Chapter 4: Presenting the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



