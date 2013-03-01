New England Drug Rehab Celebrates 15-Year Anniversary

Canaan, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- While the addiction treatment field is filled with a wide variety of treatment methodologies, few people may realize who set the standard of care for drug rehabs worldwide.



Fifteen years ago, the founders of Mountainside Drug Rehab and Alcohol Treatment Center had a clear vision: develop a comprehensive and individualized addiction treatment program that was evidence based and included innovative treatment modalities that have proven to be successful.



“The founders are gratified to see that they created a very effective rehab program that has continued to move forward through the years with new and innovative treatment modalities,” begins Terence R. Dougherty, president and CEO of Mountainside Drug Rehab and Alcohol Treatment Center. “As word of the success of our treatment modalities spread through the addiction treatment field, addiction treatment professionals have worked with us in creating new and innovative treatment modalities that have been proven to benefit clients. We are grateful and humbled to have received the compliments that we have and are most grateful for having helped so many people to turn their lives around. We look forward to many more years of providing the best treatment services for addictions and giving our clients the most optimum chance for long-term sobriety success.”



Confronting an addiction problem can be a frightening challenge for many. If a family member or friend are experiencing negative consequences in life as a result of alcohol abuse or drug abuse, one can get assistance in getting into recovery through the help of an established alcohol treatment and drug rehab program.



Mountainside Drug Rehab and Alcohol Treatment Center understands the challenges that one can face when approaching a friend or loved one about possible drug or alcohol abuse. Mountainside has an established, professional intervention service at its disposal to help people safely and gently approach their family member or friend about potential drug or alcohol abuse.



The licensed and credentialed team of social workers, counselors and medical professionals at Mountainside can help one begin their journey to recovery through an advanced, individualized rehab program to help them get on the road to recovery.



About Mountainside Drug Rehab and Alcohol Treatment Center

Considered pioneers in the addiction treatment field, Mountainside Drug Rehab and Alcohol Treatment Center offers comprehensive, affordable treatment options that are tailor-made for each client. Their personalized treatment model has become the standard for other drug rehabs worldwide. In addition, their innovative approaches to treatment resulted in a face-to-face meeting with White House Drug Czar, John P. Walters, to discuss their successful program.



If you or someone you love is addicted to drugs or alcohol, or if you have any questions, please contact Mountainside Drug Rehab and Alcohol Treatment Center for a confidential inquiry at 800-762-5433.