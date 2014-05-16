New English Author Writes Groundbreaking 'Pocket Encyclopedia' on Autism and Aspergers

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- This innovative work is a simply written Guide, avoiding jargon, to all areas of the Autism Spectrum including Asperger’s. It uncovers the history of these conditions and includes many famous examples of Autistic and Asperger achievers, people who have changed the way the world works and thinks, including Isaac Newton, Leonardo da Vinci, Van Gogh, Michelangelo, Temple Grandin and computer pioneers Steve Jobs and Bill Gates, among many. Where problem-solving or innovation, trend prediction or extreme creativity is required, there will be the Aspie…like Nobel Prize-winning economist, Dr Vernon Smith. It is full of anecdotes from the author’s professional and deeply personal experience as an Autistic “Aspie” himself. It is by turns enquiring, humourous, mysterious, eye-opening, dark and ultimately hopeful.



The short, easy-to-read informative and quirky style is for everyone affected by, giving care to or someone with an ASD. It fills a critical void in the canon of Autism literature, providing Autistics, professionals and parents with best practice standards for screening, assessment, diagnosis and education, while revealing and de-mystifying fascinating information about medicine and health in general.



Beginning with the history of Autism, its insights, theories and conclusion are based on the latest research from many disciplines, backed up with famous examples of Autism throughout the ages. If you want to experience and understand the world through the eyes and ears of an autistic person; this is the book for you.



About Ian Hale

Dr Ian Hale is from Bristol, England and achieved his teaching license at the former Bath College of Higher Education and subsequently a Master’s degree from Bath Spa University and Doctorate from UNESCO. Between these he worked at Bath College for some years, gaining experience across the curriculum, including the Special Education department. Now after further study both of medicine and genetics, he has written the extraordinary and thought-provoking “The Insider’s Guide to Autism and Aspergers”.



For further information please visit: http://www.ianchalephd.com



"I recommend with great joy reading this book! It is a complete guide to autism spectrum disorders, written in a simple, easy to understand style and sprinkled withreal life experiences and anecdotes from the author. The book is especially dedicated to those who suffer from any form of autism, and those who are involved in their care. Read it with pleasure, with your eyes and mind wide open!" Dr M Cristanovici. MD. (Senior Resident child Psychiatrist).



“Thank you so much for the info about your friend, Ian’s book. I downloaded it onto my Kindle and couldn’t put it down once until I had finished it. It is beautifully written with so much great research and knowledge coming from a real insider”.



Mary Brown, Co Kerry, Republic of Ireland.