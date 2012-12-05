New Entrepreneur Academy Opening in Derby

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2012 -- In 2009 the Peter Jones Enterprise Academy was first introduced to encourage new young entrepreneurs to improve and build on their existing entrepreneurial skills to forge careers and increase small business start-ups within the UK. The program aims to ‘bring the boardroom into the classroom’ by offering 16-19 year old the opportunity to sit-in on lectures delivered by existing local and national entrepreneurs, who will offer guidance in becoming a successful entrepreneur. With the Academy rolling out nationwide; it has recently been confirmed that Derby College will be the location for the first Peter Jones Enterprise Academy in the East Midlands.



This is a major coup for Derby due to its city’s reputation for lower than average small business start-ups. Over the years, Derby’s economic success is less attributable to small businesses hence the reason to push for more young local entrepreneurs. The Peter Jones Enterprise Academy will ensure Derby can be put on the map in terms of nurturing young business tycoons and encouraging the growth in small business start-ups. The city is regarded for its high-value manufacturing and engineering and are confident in proving that their entrepreneurial reputation could one day match through the Academy.



With youth unemployment (under 25’s) at 6.5% for the whole of the East Midlands and 7.4% for those unemployed in Derby alone, it is essential for young entrepreneurs to be guided and given the confidence to start up small businesses; whilst given them prospects for the future. At a time when unemployment is rising, the support and guidance that the Enterprise Academy will offer gives hope for the younger generation looking to take their entrepreneurial visions to the next step. Former Derby College student and budding entrepreneur Rishi Kumar (who sells iPhone 5 accessories) states the importance of which the Peter Jones program will have on students.



Mr Kumar said: “Having been at college without the aid of such entrepreneurial schemes, I realize the benefits this program will have on young entrepreneurs who are seeking that extra support and tutoring to eventually push forward with their ideas.”



He went on to add how the significance of having such programmes will help young entrepreneurs in starting up their own small businesses; providing them with an extra boost than those who may not have had the same opportunities, like himself. Rishi Kumar has started his own business http://www.ace-case.co.uk and has recently won the East Midlands Business Start Up Award. His business designs & sells branded iPhone & iPad cases online.



As an ex-student of Derby College he has begun volunteering his services to students who have enrolled onto the Peter Jones Enterprise Academy. He said: “Hopefully I can give back and offer advice that has helped me on my journey to become an entrepreneur, in support of the program.”



Derby has to ensure that the quality of small business start-ups outweigh their quantity. The low-level rate of small business start-ups is seen as a major weakness in the city hence the willingness for young successful entrepreneurs to emerge through the Peter Jones Enterprise Academy. All in all, rebuilding Derby’s reputation for small businesses start-ups which can eventually have a knock-on effect in stabilizing economic prosperity.



