New Environmental Friendly Packaging for Vibrant Pets Products

Berryville, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- Concerned about the environment, Vibrant Pets has changed the labels and the packaging of all their Pet Supplement line of products.



In moving to bags, Vibrant Pets invested in state-of-the-art packaging equipment.



Everyone agrees that packaging in bags is far better for the environment than packaging in oil based plastic jars.



Lee Phillips, Vibrant Pets President stated: "Our number on concern is always quality control and packaging our products in food grade bags adds to already stringent quality control we maintain. Bags seal better to ensure freshness. In addition we have never increased the price of our products and going to bags allows us to maintain our present pricing. So what we were able to do is help the environment, provide better quality, maintain the present pricing structure and maintain present shipping cost."



More information can be found at http://www.vibrantpets.com.



