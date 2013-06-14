New Environmental Science-Fiction Work Hints at the Future

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Seeds of Transition, Carolyn Holland’s debut novel and the first book in The Genesis Project series, will be published in July by Books, Authors, and Artists. Fitting firmly in the speculative-fiction genre, this book gives readers a real glimpse into a future which may be closer than they think.



It delves deeply into how mankind responds to current impending issues worsened by natural disasters. The results of the melding and blending of subtle environmental changes provide an impending threat to organizations, countries, and entire populations when worsened by natural disasters.



The author, Carolyn Holland spoke passionately, “I believe that “life depicted in art”, is an excellent way to educate. The writer’s job is to provoke thought and through the musings of the reader, potential solutions may be born. Through writing we can inspire the readers mind, and if we’re lucky, play a small part in the development of much needed solutions that affect all of us.



My own interests in agriculture and our impact on the natural world has prompted a lot of thought and research to potential solutions for the food crisis that is just now developing, and more importantly, the challenges of tomorrow’s food production.



I live in a rural environment. I am able to accomplish sustainable living to a great degree, however, most people live in urban areas where this is not such an easy task. We do possess the technologies needed to create sustainable living and food production in our urban centers, and this really needs to happen.”



Seeds of Transition, due to be released on July 19th, will be available as an ebook and paperback, from most major online stores.



