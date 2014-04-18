New Era Limo Launches Website with Booking Inquiries

Harlow, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- New Era Limo, a Corporate Executive Chauffer Service based in Harlow, has launched a new website promoting top of the line service for business clientele. Visitors can “Request a Quotation” online for any occasion, business or pleasure. They can fill out the “Quick Booking Enquiry” and a representative will answer back after checking availability.



Booking is complete once the company emails the client back. New Era Limo provides luxury vehicles and professional chauffeurs. Its Mercedes-Benz Viano features the ultimate in comfort, entertainment, and ability to work, with space for four passengers.



The luxury service is designed for executive transport, but the company provides straightforward pickup and drop-off service if requested. For more exclusive events, flowers, hotels, and VIP passes can be arranged - http://neweralimo.co.uk/



About New Era limo

New Era limo offer many services for the traveller in the London area, form executive chauffeurs to daily drivers. For more details on their company and profile, please visit their blog



Limo service is available throughout London, the Home Counties, or to any location throughout the UK. The company is ready to serve whether it is a corporate event or a romantic evening.



To find out more and contact New Era Limo , visit www.neweralimo.co.uk/website-launched-2/



We look forward to receiving your enquiry, please use the form to the right or please feel to phone or email use using the details below.



NEW ERA LIMO

ESSEX HOUSE,

4 ASTRA CENTRE,

WEST ROAD,

HARLOW, ESSEX,

CM20 2BN

Telephone: 01279 283420

E-mail: info@neweralimo.co.uk