New European Boutique Hair and Nail Beauty Salon, J Salon, Opens in Scottsdale, Arizona

Aside from the attire a person wears, their hair style is a major component in defining their overall fashion sense and appearance. And whether they prefer a short, sleek bob or long tousled wavy locks, selecting a skilled and experienced hair stylist is essential in achieving the exact look a person desires.



Featuring Elite Master hair stylists, exclusive Alfaparf Milano products and a wide range of beauty services, people throughout the Scottsdale, Arizona area can now turn to the new European boutique J Salon Scottsdale for all of their beautifying needs. As one of the new premier Scottsdale hair salons, J Salon Scottsdale is ideally situated in the middle of the club district of Old Town Scottsdale and offers the finest hair and nail styling, along with a host of other beauty salon services. J Salon Founder Jelena Jovicic, an expat from the fashion centers of Europe, brings her extensive experience and love of all things hair to the new salon.



With all of the stresses in the world today, sometimes it is just feels good to be pampered, from having a cleansing manicure or pedicure to freshening up highlights that are past due. It is amazing how a day at the salon can renew a person’s outlook on life and provide a high level of motivation and confidence.



As the ultimate new Scottsdale salon, J Salon aims to provide a comprehensive list of superior beauty services.



According to the company, “Our vision is to bring the highest caliber of quality to our clients. From our exclusive Alfaparf Milano product line for hair styling to our SPARITUAL manicures and pedicures, you will be impressed with our level of service, quality of products, and perfectionism of execution.”



Among the hair services provided by the hair salon Scottsdale, customers can enjoy shampoos, cuts, styles, flat-iron services, scalp treatments, up-dos, hair colorings, weaves, deep conditions and more.



Additionally, people looking for nail salons in Scottsdale will be spoiled by J Salon’s SPARITUAL manicures and pedicures and Shellac nail services.



The new salon also offers a wide range of waxing services, including brow, lip, chin and full to help people regain their soft, clean-feeling skin.



For more information about J Salon Scottsdale’s extensive list of services, visit http://J-Salon-Scottsdale.com



About J Salon Scottsdale

J Salon Scottsdale (Jelena Salon) is a boutique hair and nail beauty salon located in the middle of the club district of Old Town Scottsdale, Arizona. Offering a wide range of beauty services and featuring Elite Master hair stylists and Alfaparf Milano products, J Salon provides European boutique styling for people throughout the Scottsdale area.