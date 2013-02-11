New Evasi0n Jailbreak Tool - Jailbreak iPhone 5, iPad Mini and iPod Touch 5G

Palo Alto, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- iPhone developers are back again. This time, they are proud to announce the official launch of the new untethered jailbreak tool Evasi0n release. The release comes at a time when many iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch owners are looking to jailbreak their devices. Since the launch of the iPhone 5, consumers are consistently looking for the way to jailbreak their iPhone. Now, the official Evasi0n release by developers team has been welcomed by many Apple technology enthusiasts. The untethered jailbreak tool can be used on Windows, Linux and Mac OS X. Currently, the tool supports iOS 6.1, 6.0.2, 6.0.1 and 6.0. The jailbreak tool can be used to jailbreak the following devices:



iPhone 5,4S,4, 3GS



iPad 2, 3, 4, iPad Mini



iPod Touch 4G, 5G.



The launch of Evasi0n celebrates the very first tool that is able to jailbreak the iPhone 5, iPad Mini, iPad 4 and the iPod Touch 5G. Better still, the tool has been designed and built to be extremely user-friendly and completely free, of course. The team behind Evasi0n had a mission and a goal when building the tool.



“They wanted Evasi0n to be extremely user-friendly. They know and understand that many iPhone, iPad and iPod owners simply don’t have much technological knowledge. As such, Evasi0n has been built to be extremely straight forward,” said the experts at Jailbreak Squad community.



Interested folks may download evasi0n iOS 6.1 untethered jailbreak right now, and start jailbreaking your iPhone 5, 4S,4, 3GS, iPod Touch 4G, 5G, iPad mini, iPad 2, 3, and iPad 4.



To learn more about evasi0n, the first tool that can be used with the iPhone 5 and other Apple iOS device, head over to: JailbreakSquad



About JailbreakSquad.com

The website is a firm having industry experts and developers associated with Apple iPhone, iPod Touch and iPad development, providing insights on the latest happening around Apple products, device jailbreaking, app development and much more. It also provides a platform for consumers to comment, share, provide feedbacks and their personal experiences with Apple products.



Media Contact:

Alex Lee

Silicon Valley, Palo Alto, CA 94304

jailbreaksquad@gmail.com

http://www.jailbreaksquad.com