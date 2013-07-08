New Evolution : 2020 Foresight Report: Business Strategy for Targeting HNWIs - Emerging Opportunities, Trends and Profitable Operating Models in Asia-Pacific

New Markets Research Report Added In MarketsResearchReports.Biz Reports Database 2020 Foresight Report: Business Strategy for Targeting HNWIs - Emerging Opportunities, Trends and Profitable Operating Models in Asia-Pacific
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- The report provides analysis, information and insights into the business strategies adopted by wealth management companies in the Asia-Pacific region to target HNWIs:
- Examines consumer attitudes and behavior such as asset allocation and looks into key market trends in the Asia-Pacific wealth management industry
- Details the market potential and key trends across asset classes in each of the profiled Asia-Pacific countries
- Provides an understanding of the impact of changing regulations and consumer behavior on the profitability of wealth management firms
Executive summary
The Asia-Pacific region has become the largest market for high net worth individuals (HNWIs) globally, and is primarily driven by the increasing HNWI population in Japan, China and India. Economic growth and rising realty prices during the review period were the main reason for growth of HNWI numbers in the region. Growing wealth in this region and the emergence of Singapore and Hong Kong as offshore hubs have attracted a large number of wealth management companies to set up branches in the region. Additionally, tax advantages and opportunities for global diversification have made offshore banking an attractive option for foreign banks in this region. Most wealth management companies are entering this highly lucrative market either through joint ventures, partnerships or by acquiring a domestic firm. The entry of international wealth management firms has made the market competitive and wealth management firms now offer premium services and sophisticated products to counter the fierce competition.
