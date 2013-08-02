New Evolution :Global Construction Aggregates Market - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- Synopsis



The global construction aggregates market valued over US$99 billion in 2012, of which the Asia-Pacific region constituted a 42.5% share, making it the largest regional market for construction aggregates in the world. In the same year, Europe and North America were the second- and third-largest regional markets, representing respective shares of 26.9% and 20.8%. Continuing economic uncertainty in Europe and a gradual recovery in the US are expected to reduce these regional market shares.



Growing economies in the Asia-Pacific, in particular China, India and Indonesia, are expected to reduce the market shares of Western regions, as the rapid development of infrastructure and other construction markets in these areas increases the demand for construction aggregates. The market shares of the European and North American regions are expected to reach 22.7% and 20% respectively in 2017, down from 2012, while the Asia-Pacific region is forecast to increase its share to 47.6% by 2017.



