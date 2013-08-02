New Evolution : Global Geosynthetics Market 2012-2016 Available at MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- Global Geosynthetics market to grow at a CAGR of 8.68 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growth of the Construction industry in developing countries. The Global Geosynthetics market has also been witnessing the increased use of geosynthetics in road construction. However, the lack of awareness of the benefits of geosynthetics could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Geosynthetics Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions. It also covers the Global Geosynthetics market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include GSE Holdings Inc., Koninklijke Ten Cate NV, NAUE GmbH & Co. KG, and Officine Maccaferri S.p.A.



