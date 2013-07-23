New Evolution Just Released : Mass Spectrometry for Clinical Diagnostics Applications 2013 Focus Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- The SELECTBIO Mass Spectrometry for Clinical Diagnostics Applications: 2013 Focus Report is the latest industry report describing in detail the expanding list of applications of mass spectrometry in the diagnostics space. All the data presented in this report is based upon primary market research performed by research analysts at SELECTBIO in 2013 and therefore represents a current, up-to-date view of the marketplace.



Topics Addressed in this Report:



- Market Segmentation, Market Landscape, and Mass Spectrometry Products Currently on the Market as well as in Development

- Market Segments offering Opportunity in this Space

- Diagnostic Areas Impacted by Mass Spectrometry as well as Laboratory Developed Tests (LDTs) and In vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) based on Mass Spectrometry

- CLIAC Recommendations

- Collaborations and Partnerships in the Mass Spectrometry for Clinical Diagnostics Space

- Pipeline of Grants Awarded for Technology Development in the Mass Spectrometry for Clinical Diagnostics Space

- Mass Spectrometry and Approaches of Relevance to Clinical Diagnostics

- Institutional Rankings of Companies in this Space offering Products for Clinical Diagnostics



This Report from SELECTBIO is delivered in PowerPoint format to customers enabling convenient cut-and-paste into R&D presentations, business plans, and investor presentations.



