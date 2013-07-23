New Evolution : Machine Tool Market in India 2012-2016 Available at MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Machine Tool market in India to grow at a CAGR of 14.95 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the upsurge in the Indian auto ancillary industry. The Machine Tool market in India has also been witnessing the increased adoption of retrofitted machines. However, the threat of recession in the Indian market could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.Machine Tool Market in India 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on India; it also covers the Machine Tool market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Gildemeister AG - Mori Seiki, Makino Milling Machine Co Ltd., and Yamazaki Mazak Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Okuma Corp., GF Agie Charmilles, Kitamura Machinery, Toyoda, Femco Machine Co LLC, Jyothi, Leadwell Machine Tools, ACE Micromatic Group, Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd, Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd, Batliboi Group, TAL Manufacturing Solution Ltd, Lokesh Machine Tools ltd, HMT Machine Tools ltd, Doosan, and Hass Automation Inc.



