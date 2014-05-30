New Excipients Industry Is Expected to Reach USD 7,586.6 Million in 2018: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research "Excipients Market - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Forecast, 2012 - 2018," the global excipients demand was worth USD 5,260.0 million in 2011 and is expected to reach USD 7,586.6 million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2013 to 2018. Currently, Europe dominates the global market in terms of demand; however Asia Pacific is expected to be the most promising market in the near future mainly due to the availability of low cost products and cheap labor. The North America market for excipients in terms of revenue is growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2013 to 2018 as the U.S. has the biggest pharmaceutical market globally.



Browse the full report at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/excipients-market.html



The demand for excipients is witnessing significant growth as it is considered as the functional additive in the pharmaceutical industry. Some of the factors driving the growth of the excipients market include increasing demand for novel excipients and growth in the global pharmaceuticals market. However, the market is being restrained due to the high cost of manufacturing, supply chain issues, and declining R&D investment.



In terms of products, the market is dominated by sugar and other applications which are primarily driven by its uses as fillers, diluents and tablet coating agents. The market for sugar and other products in terms of volumes is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2013 to 2018. Following sugar and other products, the market for alcohol and gelatin are also growing significantly.



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In respect to excipients market by type, pregelatinized starch is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2013 to 2018 in terms of revenue and in terms of volumes the market for glycerin is growing with the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2013 to 2018. The growth of gelatins is driven by its growing use in manufacturing drug capsules.



Some of the major players of the market include BASF, DOW, ADM, ABF, FMC, Evonik, Cargill, Proctor and Gamble and Akzonobel.



This research is specially designed to estimate and analyze the demand and performance of excipients in a global scenario. The research provides in-depth analysis of excipients manufacturers, product sales, and trend analysis by segments and demand by geography. The report covers all the major product segments of the excipients market and provides in-depth analysis, historical data and statistically refined forecast for the segments covered. The study presents a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholder strategies, winning imperatives for them by segmenting the excipients market as below:



Global excipients market, by products

- Polymers

- MCC

- HPMC

- Ethyl Cellulose

- Methyl Cellulose

- CMC

- Croscarmellose Sodium

- Povidone

- Pregelatinized Starch

- Sodium Starch Glycolate

- Polyethylene Glycol

- Acrylic Polymers

- Alcohols

- Propylene Glycol

- Sorbitol

- Mannitol

- Others



Minerals

- Calcium Phosphate

- Calcium Carbonate

- Clay

- Silicon Dioxide

- Titanium Dioxide

- Others



Gelatin

- Sugar and Other

- Lactose

- Sucrose

- Others



In addition the report provides cross-sectional analysis of all the above segments with respect to the following geographical markets:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- Rest of the World (RoW)



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