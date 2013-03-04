New Exclusive Corporate Printing Offer: Gift Certificates from NY's Top Printer 4OVER4.COM

Long Island, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- Leading online business printer 4OVER4.COM has launched a full-color custom gift certificate printing service for business customers featuring low prices, a wide array of exquisite paper choices, custom certificate printing options and a host of value-added printing and finishing options. “Online Printing Authority” 4OVER4.COM provides a wide range of custom printing services including printing NYC services, personalized stickers printing, shipping labels printing, postcard printing and other business printing applications.



Businesses can now print high quality and affordable gift certificates from the leading NY online printer 4OVER4.COM. Gift certificates are a very popular promotional tool and businesses prefer them over gift cards because of their lower price point. Gift certificates are the “gift everyone wants” because they allow the giver to offer a certain monetary-value in gifts to the receiver redeemable from a particular business. The fact that gift certificates are transferable also increases their marketing potential.



Leading NY business printer 4OVER4.COM now provides businesses with premium quality gift certificates in 12 high quality premium paper choices including 14pt uncoated cover (30% PCW), 14pt gloss cover, 15pt cover (gloss 1 side, 30% PCW), 16pt gloss cover, 18pt uncoated cover (100% PCW), 18pt cream uncoated cover, 14pt cream uncoated cover (30% PCW), 13pt uncoated cover (100% PCW), 14pt white linen, 18pt premium white linen, 15pt synthetic plastic and 15pt metallic pearl ice.



Sizes of 3" x 7" and 3.5" x 8.5" are available for 4OVER4.COM premium printed gift certificates. Customers can order between 50 and 5,000 prints. Customers can get an instant quote by using the "Instant Price Calculator" form to the right of the product page.



“Gift certificates are very special because not only do they make the perfect gift, they also make the perfect promotional tool. Businesses stand to enjoy several advantages by printing gift certificates from 4OVER4.COM – lower costs, higher quality certificates and a whole lot of marketing returns,” said a company representative.



To learn more about 4OVER4.COM’s gift certificate printing service, visit 4over4.com/printing/gift-certificates, email support@4over4.com or call 4OVER4.COM Customer Service on 1 718 932 2700.



Online printing company 4OVER4.COM, a NYC Printing firm, is a green printing company that serves tens of thousands of clients nationally and whose printing New York facility began operations in 1999. 4OVER4.COM provides unmatched technical and customer support and instant online pricing and ordering for full color printing services. Since 1999, 4OVER4.COM has offered free expert file review and free online proofs without any obligation to purchase. As a green printing company, our corporate philosophy as well as our business practices, support sustainable environmental renewal. We are happy to lead the way with environmentally and socially responsible printing practices and projects among national as well as New York Printers.