Increased investments in the field of lung cancer diagnostics is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.



Market Size – USD 2,320.2 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.7%, Market Trends – growing geriatric population.



The global Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market is forecasted to reach USD 4,215.5 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The lung cancer diagnostics market is observing high growth due to the growing awareness for the early detection of prostate cancer. Detection of the disease at an early stage significantly increases the chances for survival. Creating awareness to encourage early diagnosis and screening are the crucial steps responsible for early detection of the disease. Identifying likely warning symptoms of prostate cancer and taking rapid measures is necessary for early diagnosis. Greater awareness of probable symptoms of the disease amongst physicians, nurses, and other healthcare providers, in addition to the general public, would positively impact the survival rate and hence would be instrumental in increasing the market demand.



The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it essential to repurpose the operating rooms for surgeries into intensive care units (ICUs) and pushed hospitals to accommodate patients beyond their full capacity of beds. As a result, in several cases, cancer patients' diagnostics and treatment were categorized as non-urgent. Further, the psychological influence of postponed diagnosis as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be undermined as when psychological, physical, and social health of patients are handled in a positive way, chances of patients' survival have been seen to improve from a state of illness towards recovering from the disease. COVID-19 has had a significant and negative impact on cancer treatment and research, making a new health emergency for cancer patients' management a necessity.



Further key findings from the report suggest

The introduction of 'immune checkpoint inhibitors' in 2015 proved a milestone in the NSCLC treatment landscape. Several recent clinical trials assessing the effectiveness of immunotherapy in lung cancer treatment have validated improved patient outcomes. The FDA approvals of the numerous immunotherapeutic modalities have enabled the use of the immunomodulators as a first-line treatment option in NSCLC.



Adenocarcinoma is the most common type of lung cancer and has a high rate of incidence globally. Approximately 40% of all the cases of lung cancers are diagnosed with Adenocarcinoma. It usually occurs when the lung cells proliferate abnormally to form a tumorous growth.



The investments by the leading cancer institutes such as the National Cancer Institute (U.S) have played a pivotal role in changing the market dynamics of the NSCLC treatment. Such technological advancements are at the forefront of cancer treatment modalities. The advancements can be seen in advanced Imaging systems, minimally invasive robot surgeries, image-guided surgeries, development of novel drug therapeutics with fewer side effects, among others.



The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period attributed to the presence of a large pool of patients, growing awareness about lung cancer diagnostics, and improving healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Key participants Qiagen NV, Agilent Technologies, Roche Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Illumina Inc., Genomic Health, and Myriad Genetics, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the global Lung cancer diagnostics on the basis of lung cancer type, test type, end-user, and region:



Lung Cancer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Small Cell Lung Cancer

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer



Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Imaging

Biopsy

Sputum Cytology

Molecular Testing

Others



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Research Institutes

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM



