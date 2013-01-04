New Extended Travel Magazine to Revamp the Traditional Traveler Magazine

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- Travel Longer magazine, a publication that joined the Apple Newsstand just a few weeks ago, is quickly making itself known as an essential read for the modern day traveler. In a world of freelancing, entrepreneurial excursions, and careers thriving remotely, more and more people are hitting the open road to explore the planet and fulfill dreams of long-term travel.



The world's first dedicated extended travel magazine, Travel Longer offers a fresh and innovative prospective to all aspects of travel. Targeting travelers who enjoy truly immersing themselves into foreign cultures, Travel Longer offers readers exclusive interviews with seasoned travel veterans, award winning travel photographers, and entrepreneurs who have been exploring the globe for many years.



Travel Longer magazine promotes a 'short-term expat' style of living, where travel becomes your lifestyle. Offering expert advice on planning for and executing extended travel, whether its 2 months, 2 years or, for people just needing to escape their 'cubicle existence' for a moment, Travel Longer provides a much desired revolution one page at a time.



While there are plenty of travel publications roaming the digital shelves, Travel Longer is the first publication in it's class to offer a fresh and innovative perspective on all aspects of extended travel. Dedicated to revamping the modern travelers' magazine, Travel Longer breaks the mold and encourages readers to experience the thrill and life changing experiences that extended traveling offers readers around the world.



Travel Longer magazine is available worldwide for Apple Newsstand readers.



