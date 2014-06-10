New Extra Large Kick Mats Ensure Better Coverage and Fit for Car Seats

Hollywood, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- The pilot run of Kick Mats by Kyodora Kids sold out in less than two weeks, a testament to the demand by parents for kick mats with better coverage.



These extra large seat back protectors are currently available in black and come in two-pack sets. The wider and longer than average seat covers measure 18.5 x 23.6 inches and have adjustable straps with buckles at the top and bottom, ensuring a snug fit capable of taking a thrashing from restless children sitting in the backseat. The material is not only resistant to scratches, marks and wear coming from little shoes, but can also withstand stains and spills because of its waterproof and double-layered construction.



One of the reasons the product is selling out so fast is because of the company’s unparalleled 90-day, risk-free, money-back guarantee that refunds purchases in the event that a customer is unsatisfied with the product. Their no-questions asked policy, along with the innovative construction of the mats, is boosting its Amazon store sales, where the product is currently available for direct purchase.



A spokesperson for the company states that the benefits of the product are discernible in two ways. “Not only can you keep your car interior in better condition for a longer period of time, but you also derive peace of mind. We’ve made the bottom strap extra-long so that parents can fix and adjust the seat to a customized, perfect-fitting degree. Because the mats are easy to install and remove, there is no need to fuss with it. It’s a safe device and one that you don’t have to worry about adjusting during your road trip.”



In fact, the company’s kick mats are so easy to strap on and off, they are also recommended as a mobile car seat back protector, one that can fit on multiple vehicles and be folded and stored with ease.



For more information, visit Kyodora Kids’ official website or their Amazon store for a direct order. Customers are encouraged to use this M7QZC6NR at checkout, which will entitle them to a 25% off discount, while stocks last.



About Kyodora

Kyodora’s mission is to create travel products for the family that are of exceptional quality, and that bring the look of luxury back to family road trips. In the future, the company plans to release more affordable little luxuries that are kid-proof and parent-approved.



Contact:

Kyodora Kids

pr@kyodora.com

www.kyodora.com